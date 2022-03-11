Ceredigion restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
Friday 11th March 2022 2:46 pm
The Hive in Aberaeron gets its hygiene rating (PA )
A Ceredigion restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Hive, a restaurant Cadwgan Place, Aberaeron, Ceredigion was given the score after assessment on February 3, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
It means that of Ceredigion’s 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
