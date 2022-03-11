Ceredigion restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Friday 11th March 2022 2:46 pm
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Hive in Aberaeron gets its hygiene rating (PA )

A Ceredigion restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Hive, a restaurant Cadwgan Place, Aberaeron, Ceredigion was given the score after assessment on February 3, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

It means that of Ceredigion’s 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

