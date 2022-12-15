Maggie Elsey-Cox, Engagement and Communications Officer for Coed Cadw said: “We were keen to hear from local artists who have a passion for Wales’ natural habitats, and a desire to use materials which align with our ethos and mission. We loved Paul’s ideas, as he has really thought about how to make the piece as sustainable and as user-friendly as possible – as well as giving it a strong Welsh identity which celebrates this unique place, but also has echoes of Welsh folklore, too.