Ceredigion-based singing groups Leri Voices and Pales Peace Choir joined a mass choir of almost a thousand amazing voices in the Lake District.
The local group also performed together in the streets of Kendal as part of the 2023 Street Choirs Festival - which was held in Aberystwyth in 2013 - over the weekend of 1 and 2 July.
Their repertoire included a rousing rendition of Calon Lân.
Choir leader Susie Ennals commented: “It was a wonderful weekend.
"New singers, regardless of their age or experience, are very welcome to join one of our singing groups held in and around Aberystwyth. Just give me a ring on 07966 020312 for more information.”
