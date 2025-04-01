A New Quay teacher has said she thought she was going to die when an earthquake struck south-east Asia on Friday.
Isabelle Willis, 26, has been living in Bangkok for six months and was in her apartment on Friday when the quake, measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, struck.
More than 2,000 people died as a result of the earthquake, but this is expected to keep rising as rescuers gain access to more collapsed buildings.
Describing her experience, Isabelle told the BBC: “I basically ran out of my room. I looked up at my wall and I could just see it crack.
“I was like, wow, this is how people die.
“I could just see people running, so I followed.
“I had no idea. I just thought, this is it.
“It was just a surreal experience.
“I’m devastated for the people in Myanmar too. It’s just awful.”