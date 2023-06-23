THREE Ceredigion towns will face off against each other next month to find out which one can create the most electricity.
Static bikes have been installed in Aberaeron, Cardigan and Lampeter and throughout July, members of the public are encouraged to pedal to create power, with only one town being crowned winner.
The competition, launched by Rural Health and Care Wales (RHCW) will convert the energy created into planted trees.
The bikes are situated in Cae Sgwar in Aberaeron, Victoria Gardens in Cardigan and Parc yr Orsedd in Lampeter.
It is part of the “On your Bike” project run by RHCW in association with The Great Outdoor Gym Company (TGOGC) and funded by Cynnal y Cardi, which aims to encourage physical activity in young people by giving them the opportunity to use outdoor, power-generating, static bikes to charge their phones and mobile devices.
Anyone of any age can use the bikes, with a selection of traditional spin bikes or hand bikes available that aim to encourage a more active and healthier lifestyle, linking outdoor recreation with technology and renewable energy.
A RHCW spokesperson said: “The power that is generated by pedalling the bikes during the month of July will be recorded on a central dashboard and the town that generates the most power will win the competition!
“As a further incentive, for every kilowatt of energy generated, TGOGC will plant 50 trees as part of the Eden Reforestation Project, which has 10 tree-planting sites across the world and provides local employment opportunities with a fair wage, whilst counteracting deforestation.
“Support your town in this fun competition and get pedalling as often as you can!”