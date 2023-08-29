No alcohol zones in three Ceredigion towns are set to be extended for another three years “in order to address anti-social behaviour”.
There are currently three Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in place in Ceredigion, covering the town centres of Aberystwyth, Cardigan and Lampeter.
The orders make it an offence to fail to comply with a request from a police officer to not consume alcohol, or refuse to surrender alcohol to the officer.
Offenders are liable to a summary conviction and a fine up to £500.
The PSPOs are due to expire in October, with Ceredigion council keen for them to continue.
The renewal of the order is due to be decided by cabinet members on Tuesday, 5 September, and a report due to be put before members said: “The authority has contacted Dyfed-Powys Police, Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner and the three town councils; all of whom have been asked their opinion as to whether the orders are still effective and if there is a necessity to continue their provision.
“The responses received indicates they consider that all of the PSPOs should remain in place.”
“At a Community Safety Partnership (CSP) meeting it was confirmed that partners consider the PSPOs to be a deterrent and an effective tool in reducing alcohol related crime and anti-social behaviour.”
The report adds: “Not having a valid PSPO in place will have an impact on the council and Dyfed-Powys Police’s ability to deal with anti-social drinking within the three towns concerned. This may have a detrimental effect on the residents and visitors of the county and on the reputation of the council.”