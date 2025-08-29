A tractor run through rural Ceredigion has raised £3,230 for charity.
Organised by Calfyn Jones, the tractor run, held from Dihewyd in April, raised £1,615 for the Cardiology department at Bronglais Hospital and an equal amount for Wales Air Ambulance.
Calfyn, said: “Back in 2022, I had an accident which resulted in me being airlifted to the Heath Hospital in Cardiff with a significant head injury.
“Following a period of time in hospital, I decided that I wanted to give back to the Wales Air Ambulance for their actions and saving my life. In 2023, we started a tractor run in Dihewyd to raise some funds. After a successful first year, we decided to continue and raise money to two charities every year.
“This year, we decided to pick Wales Air Ambulance and the Cardiology Department at Bronglais Hospital as back in February 2025, we lost our Uncle Johnny who was a patient of theirs. He was extremely grateful for all of the care he received from them over the years. It felt only right to give back to them in his memory.
“This year the tractors went along a lovely route through rural Ceredigion which went as follows: Dihewyd, Cribyn, Felinfach, Abermeurig, Trefilan, Cilcennin, Ciliau Aeron and back to Dihewyd.
“We would like to thank the individuals who donated auction items, the raffle prizes, everyone who came out to support, with their tractors, and those who came to see us at the start or just to wave to us along the route.
“Thank you to the Village Hall Committee in Dihewyd for allowing us to use the hall and the field to park the tractors, Castle Green in Lampeter for being great caterers, and everyone who baked cakes and helped on the day.”
