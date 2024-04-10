Felinfach Tractor Run Group’s annual event has raised £5,405 for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital and £5,405 for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Bronglais Hospital.
The Felinfach Tractor Run Group was set up over 10 years ago and is formed by individuals in and around Felinfach, Lampeter in Ceredigion. The group have raised over £80,000 for various charities over the years.
The 10th annual tractor run took place in April last year.
Over 140 tractors took part in the 25-mile round trip, starting in Felinfach and travelling through the local villages.
Aled Williams said: “We chose to donate to the two units as Emyr Hughes, a local resident and friend to various members of the group, has received treatment and care at the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital.
“Thank you to all the organisers who worked so hard to make the tractor run a success and everyone who supported. Our next tractor run takes place on 28 April 2024.”
Nicola Llewellyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
Work on the new chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital will begin in May and promises to deliver significant enhancements in care and experience for patients.
Peter Skitt, Hywel Dda’s Ceredigion County Director and project director for the development of the new unit, said: “I’m delighted that we will soon realise our ambition for Bronglais Hospital to have a fit-for-purpose unit for cancer patients.
“We have overcome a short delay, and with support from our staff, the Hywel Dda Health Charities, our Board members and our building contractor, building work will soon start.
"I expect the new £3 million unit to be ready to welcome its first patients next year.”
The budget for the development has been under pressure because of rapidly rising material costs.
However, with careful planning and budgeting, the health board is now on-track to nearly double the floor space available for treatment and staff areas to 600 square metres.
Peter Skitt added: “The project will remodel part of the existing floor area and repurpose accommodation to ensure it meets the needs of staff and patients to deliver a modern and welcoming facility.”