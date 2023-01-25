A Ceredigion business will turn its venue into a battleground during half-term to host Nerf battles.
Bargoed Farm will be hosting Air Assault UK at their business near Llwyncelyn over the February half-term where youngsters will get to test their Nerf skills.
On Thursday, 23 February there will be three sessions for children aged eight to 11, one from 10am to 11am, the next from 11.45am to 12.45pm, and the last session from 1.45pm to 2.45pm.
Children aged 11 to 14 will have the place to themselves in the final day session, beginning at 3.30pm and ending at 4.30pm.
All Nerf guns, bullets, barriers and safety equipment will be provided as part of the cost.
Martin Vorster from Air Assault UK will also be there as a games co-ordinator. He makes sure no one is hurt and that everything is running smoothly.
He also mixes the event up where needed with his own personal Nerf gun, adding some unpredictability to the game.
Mr Vorster said: “We will be using the Nerf Elite and X-shot handguns, they’re perfect for the age group. We give each kid the best gun to work for them, some are bigger, and others smaller, some are easier to load and so on, so we make sure each child can use what they are given.
“We will start with a warm up session where you shoot at the other team, and have to go back to your base if you’re shot. Afterwards we'll play a capture the flag match, which can get very competitive.
“To let go of any tension and competitiveness we then have a parents vs children game for the last 15 minutes. It’s a good chance to let them unwind by taking it out on their parents!”
“Bargoed farm is one of the biggest venues I have hosted. We hosted a game there just after Christmas, and by the end of the day it had essentially sold out. It was the first time in a long while that we tried running a game for 11 to 14-year-olds, and even that one mostly sold out.”
Anyone wanting to know more about the event can email Bargoed Farm at [email protected] or phone them at 01545 580947.