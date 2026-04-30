Ceredigion WASPI campaigners have written to local candidates calling on them to back their calls for compensation ahead of Thursday’s election.
The Ceredigion WASPI group have written to candidates, asking if they will stand with local women in their fight for fair compensation.
The letter explains: “This decision has caused enormous anger and disappointment to the women in Ceredigion who have spent years campaigning for justice.
“With crucial elections approaching this May, voters in our communities will be looking closely at where their representatives stand on this issue.”
Campaigners are also urging council candidates across the country, alongside Welsh and Scottish parliamentary hopefuls.
The calls come as lawyers representing WASPI wrote to Government lawyers highlighting “multiple legal errors” earlier this month, in relation to the Department for Work and Pensions’ compensation stance.
The move could see campaigners return to the High Court for a second judicial review.
New analysis has revealed up to £20,355,000 could be paid out to the 6,900 women born in the 1950s across the county if the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s recommendations are delivered.
In spring 2024, the government’s ombudsman found the Department for Work and Pensions guilty of maladministration, ordering them to pay financial redress to more than 3.5 million affected women.
Despite this, ministers have continued to reject calls for compensation, citing the complexities of delivering a financial redress scheme.
The worst-affected women were given just 12 months' notice of a six-year increase to their retirement age.
Angela Madden, Chair of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign, said: “The upcoming May elections are a critical moment for WASPI women across the country.
“Women in Ceredigion, like WASPI women everywhere, simply want to know that their elected representatives will fight for them. The Government should act urgently to end this historic injustice. For many of us, time is running out.”
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