Ceredigion waste workers are fighting against the possibility of having to work on Bank Holidays, including days during the Christmas and New year period.
Trade union, Unison, said the change could have a ‘significant impact on waste workers’ working lives.’
Historically, the days between Christmas and New Year were optional work days and staff who worked them were paid overtime for doing so.
Ceredigion County Council says running the service in this way has made waste collection ‘challenging’ during these periods, resulting in ‘considerable variation’ in waste collection services.
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “Bank Holidays and the fixed leave days between Christmas and New Year have historically been challenging from a waste collection perspective.
“The level of service it has been possible to provide has varied considerably on these days. This is mainly due to the work being undertaken on a voluntary overtime basis.”
Ceredigion County Council wants to change workers' contracts so that these days become ‘normal working days.’
They hope this will combat the accumulation of waste during festive periods, and help them ‘deliver a reliable waste collection service throughout the year.’
“The three fixed leave days between Christmas and the New Year will become normal working days which should mitigate issues on those days.
“It is not deemed possible to continue with an arrangement where eight days - Bank Holidays - every year are undertaken on a voluntary overtime basis if we are to deliver a reliable waste collection throughout the year.
“Unfortunately, it was only possible to provide around 50 per cent of the waste collections during the 2022 festive period, and due to the cumulative nature of waste collections, it took almost three weeks to recover the situation.
“The failure to collect waste when scheduled creates local environmental concerns and detracts from the aesthetic amenity of what is a particularly beautiful county where the local environment is highly valued by local residents and visitors with tourism being one of the main industries.”
The change, if it is brought in, would impact up to 75 staff across the county.
However, a spokesperson from Ceredigion County Council said: “Only the number of staff required to deliver the service would be required to work.”
Changes will not see workers being required to work on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.
Unison is in talks with Ceredigion County Council concerning the matter.
Ceredigion branch secretary Denise Owen said: “Refuse workers represented by Unison are now in talks with Ceredigion Council over changes to shift patterns which could have a significant impact on their working lives.
“We will inform the local authority about any concerns staff have and will be meeting with management to get the best possible outcome.”
Proposed changes to waste collections
A breakdown of the changes
● Christmas and New Year’s Day: collections will be moved to the nearest Saturday
● Boxing Day: collection to take place on the Bank Holiday (on Boxing Day)
● Good Friday: collection to take place on the Bank Holiday (on Good Friday)
● Bank Holidays where Christmas Day and/or Boxing Day and New Year’s Day are on a weekend will waste collections take place on the weekday Bank Holidays
● For all other Bank Holidays: Collections will take place on the Saturday before. This includes Easter Monday, the two Bank Holiday Mondays in May, the one in August and any other ‘special’ ones