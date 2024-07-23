A ‘Welcome to the show’ event was held on Monday 22 July 2024 at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, as Ceredigion is this year's feature county.
Attending the reception were members of the society from Ceredigion who have been involved in the work in the years leading up to the show as well as companies from Ceredigion exhibiting at the show.
The audience was welcomed to the Royal Welsh by the Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Cllr Bryan Davies.
During his speech, he said: “It is indeed a significant privilege for us to be here at the Royal Welsh Show as the Feature County. This prestigious opportunity allows us to showcase the rich culture and community spirit that defines our rural County. It is fitting that Ceredigion is the Feature County this year as the Society celebrates its 120th year, with the first show taking place in Aberystwyth in 1904.
“Over the past three years, the people of Ceredigion have come together to raise money and organise a range of events to promote the work of the society and the events. The fundraising efforts across the County require dedication, perseverance, energy and the enthusiasm is apparent in your activities. This afternoon, I am delighted to welcome you here congratulating and acknowledging the work you have achieved. I understand the money raised is being invested back into the showground, making it one of the best in Europe.”
Nicola Davies, Royal Welsh Agricultural Show Chair of Council said: “There is a strong connection between the county council and the show. Many of the council’s workers come from agricultural backgrounds. The council has been very supportive of my role as a translator, side by side with my role as the Senior Commentator at the show and now as the chair of the council.”
Rhys Davies, Archivist at the National Library of Wales, gave a presentation about the history of the first show in Aberystwyth in 1904. He said: “2024 is a significant year for Ceredigion, especially for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society since it is celebrating its 120th birthday this year. It’s a coincidence that in this milestone year it is Ceredigion that is the feature county, 120 years after the Show was first held in Cardiganshire.
A range of events will be held throughout the week on the council stall, including an event and presentation about the potential of hydrogen in agriculture and the economy of Ceredigion and Mid Wales, a drop-in session to discuss housing opportunities in Ceredigion and a drop-in session about local energy opportunities. There will be an opportunity to experience Ceredigion through VR headsets, complete a large jigsaw of Ceredigion, see an exhibition of Rali Ceredigion and variety of local food and drink produce from the County. To taste the excellent food produce we have in Ceredigion, visit the Main Food Hall during the week.
Ceredigion is proud of its agricultural and cultural heritage and the contribution it has made to one of the highlights of the year: the Royal Welsh Show. Over the past three years, residents in Ceredigion have come together to hold activities to raise money for Sioe’r Cardis. We look forward to the culmination of the activities at the Royal Welsh Show this week, which will celebrate 120 years since it was originally established in Aberystwyth in 1904.