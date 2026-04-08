The Books Council of Wales has announced that Megan Farr will take up the post of Business Development Manager from June.
Based in the Aberystwyth-based Books Council’s Distribution Centre team, this role works closely with publishers to identify new growth opportunities, supports publishing clients to reach their sales potential, and helps generate income to underpin the charity’s long-term sustainability.
Megan brings 25 years’ experience across Welsh and UK publishing to the role, alongside a deep knowledge of the Welsh publishing landscape in both English and Welsh, and doctoral research directly focused on growing the international reach of books from Wales.
She has held industry roles in Wales at Firefly Press, Graffeg and New Welsh Review, and in London at Bonnier and Macmillan Children’s Books.
Helgard Krause, Chief Executive of the Books Council of Wales said: “We are delighted to welcome Megan to the Sales team as she takes up this pivotal role at our Distribution Centre. Her wealth of experience from the publishing sector in Wales, the UK and beyond includes hands-on roles in Sales, Marketing and management of major trade accounts, alongside rigorous academic research and international expertise.”
Megan will start her new job in June, before which she will be following an immersion course in Welsh in preparation for the role. Already a Welsh learner, Megan has committed to developing her Welsh to fluency with the support of the Books Council, in order to take up the post.
Megan said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Books Council at such an exciting time, and I'm looking forward to working with publishers in Wales to help them grow and reach new audiences across the UK and around the world. This role reflects my deep belief in the power and richness of Welsh literature to captivate readers everywhere. I cannot wait to get started!”
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