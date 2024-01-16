“It’s like sitting in the car as you go through a series of sharp bends, you’d sway from one side to the other. The only time that stops is when you lie down on the bunk. Of course you are still rocking, which can make it hard for some people to sleep, for me though, it helped rock me to sleep. You have to sleep on your back though, the movement of the boat would rock you out if you slept on your side.”