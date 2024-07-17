A cervical cancer survivor who was “devastated” by her illness is set to jump out of a plane in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Kayleigh Shelley was 33 when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 after a routine smear test.
After a failed hysterectomy, she endured chemotherapy and 33 rounds of radiotherapy before getting positive results in 2023.
Now in recovery, Kaleigh who runs the Woodland Clubhouse in Tywyn wants to give back: “I was devastated when I found out.
“I was grateful I went for my smear test - my surgery still wasn’t running them regularly during the pandemic.
“After the hysterectomy failed and I still had cancer it was difficult.
“Macmillan were so helpful, they would ring me to check in, always volunteers on the ward, they even offered to help create a free will.
“I was fortunate, but I saw how much the nurses helped people in the ward who were having a worse time.”
To give back, Kayleigh didn’t feel like doing a bake sale - she’s choosing to jump out of a plane, inspired by other Macmillan fundraisers: “No, I’ve never done anything like this before!”
She’ll be taking the leap on 20 August in Whitchurch.