Cyngor Gwynedd is on the look out for lay members to sit on its standards and audit committees.
The standards Committee plays a crucial role in maintaining high standards of conduct among councillors and provides guidance on the Code of Conduct.
The Governance and Audit Committee provides independent overview of council operations.
To be eligible for the role of Lay Member, applicants must not be a member of officer of any local authority or be married to one.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd, said: "We are looking for dedicated and enthusiastic individuals who are interested in public services. These are great opportunities either as an introduction to public life or to share valuable experience and expertise.”