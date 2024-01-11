A two-day road closure starting today is affecting Gwynedd residents in Arthog, Fairbourne and Llwyngwril who will have to make a 50-mile detour to Dolgellau.
The road closure in Arthog on the A493 has been put in place from today for SP Energy to carry out work on a property.
The work is expected to take two days.
An SP Energy Networks spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused due to the road closure on the A493 on 11 and 12 January and thank them for their patience as we carry out this work. We have worked closely with the local highway authority to consider diversion options and to minimise disruption as much as possible, including working longer days to reduce the duration of the road closure.”
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the road at Arthog will be closed on 10 and 11 January, due to electrical work being carried out in the area. Local residents and the wider community have been informed and road signs will be in place diverting traffic.
“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the road, it is impossible to carry out the work safely without closing the road. Cyngor Gwynedd appreciates the inconvenience this may cause and we are grateful in advance for motorists’ patience. The council has shared the community’s concerns with the energy company and their contractor and is working with them to minimise the impact on local people, for instance by reduce the amount of time the road is closed and ensuring that the closure does not come in to force until after 9am on 11 January.
“We would also note that there will be access for resident and for emergency service vehicles throughout the work.”