Police are appealing for information following the theft of charity boxes from a café in Pwllheli.
North Wales Police (NWP) are appealing for information following the theft from Gwalia Café.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: "We are appealing for information following charity boxes being stolen.
"We are investigating a burglary from Gwalia Café in Pwllheli, that is reported to have happened overnight between June 25-26.
"An amount of cash and five charity boxes were taken from the premises.
"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area or may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the above dates that may have captured anything, to contact us.
"Further, we would ask anyone who has come across discarded charity boxes to contact us.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact us quoting reference 23000566291."