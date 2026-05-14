A Ceredigion mum has raised over £450 for Enlli Ward, the mental health ward at Bronglais Hospital, by jumping out of a plane at 15,000 feet.
Laura Hiscox, who works for the Hywel Dda University Health Board Communications Team, headed to Swansea Airport on 18 April and took part in a tandem skydive.
Laura said: “I live in Ceredigion and have two daughters who are 10 and 12.
“They think that 'dad's the adventurous one' and I wanted to show them mum is adventurous too, whilst raising money for a really important cause.
“I originally booked a 10,000 ft jump but upped that to 15,000 ft a few days beforehand.
“On the way up, there was a lot of excitement and smiling faces.
“I know so many families and friends around me who have had a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and I have seen the impact this has had on them.
“I visited Enlli ward through work, and I could see the impact of activities that were taking place there.
“I wanted to raise some money to go towards the purchase of items that would help improve the stay of people on the ward.
“I would like to thank the Hywel Dda Health Charities’ team for enabling us to take part in such epic challenges for good causes.
“The team's support helped massively with my fundraising.
“Once the cat was out of the bag, the news was shared on social media and people I know got behind my fundraising efforts and that made a big difference.
“I'd like to thank anyone who donated or shared my link, my kids for inspiring me to push myself past my comfort zone and my two colleagues from comms who came and supported me on the day with lots of laughs and positivity.”
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