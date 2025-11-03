An Aberystwyth woman who stole clothes, alcohol and Christmas gift sets from shops in the town has been banned from entering three stores by magistrates ahead of sentencing.

Sarah Prydderch-Jones, of 13 Y Fron, Corporation Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 24 October.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £89 from Ceredigion Museum on 27 September.

She also admitted stealing clothes worth around £100 from Sports Direct on 6 October.

Prydderch-Jones also pleaded guilty to stealing electrical items and Christmas gift sets worth £250 from Boots on 6 October.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Prydderch-Jones is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 November and was remanded on conditional bail.