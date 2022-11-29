A CEREDIGION charity has launched a Christmas appeal to help secure the final slice of funding needed to purchase a former Aberystwyth hotel.
Established in 2015, HAHAV offers support to families, carers and those loved ones affected and they work alongside and complement the crucial work of the Hywel Dda Palliative Care Team.
The vision of a dedicated centre that will provide practical help, social care and companionship for people in Ceredigion with chronic, life limiting illness is close to becoming a reality, but volunteers need to raise the final £25,000 to fund the purchase of a former hotel in Southgate.
The charity’s services are delivered mainly from Plas Antaron, a former well known Aberystwyth hotel and here they offer a wide variety of activities to clients and carers, which include Dementia support, holistic therapies, a singing for lung health group, in addition to a bereavement counselling/support service.
There is also a community outreach service, with volunteers providing home-visiting support to clients, helping with tasks such as shopping or dog walking, and facilitating social outings and companionship.
The continuation of the delivery of these services is dependent on securing the purchase of Plas Antaron by the end of 2022 and funds are close to being in place to enable this to happen.
Of the £600,000 initial target, £25,000 is remaining and a Christmas appeal has now been launched.
Supporters are being asked to consider a one off donation to help with this crucial service.
Dr Alan Axford, HAHAV Chair and one of its’ founding volunteers, said: “Having a base at Plas Antaron has been crucial to developing our services over the past few years and in order to meet our future aspirations for HAHAV we need to build on the solid platform we have created.
“We now have the opportunity to purchase the building and create a dedicated centre to support the needs of people across Ceredigion.
“Funding has been secured from the Welsh Government, Ceredigion County Council and Aberystwyth Town Council with the aim of completing the purchase by 31 December 2022.
“While we realise this is a difficult time for many people, we would ask those who feel able to give to consider supporting our appeal to ensure much needed services can be delivered in Ceredigion now and into the future.”
A collection day at Aberystwyth’s Tesco store held on Saturday contributed a fantastic £992.00 for the appeal but support is still needed to ensure the purchase can go ahead.
If you feel you can contribute please visit https://havav.enthuse.com/cf/plas-antaron-purchase-fundraiser
To find out more about HAHAV please visit www.hahav.org.uk, email [email protected] or call 01970 611550.