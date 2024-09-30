Singer Charlotte Church’s wellness retreat in Mid Wales has been named the Welsh Spa of the Year by The Times and Sunday Times.
The Times and Sunday Times has today revealed their first definitive list of the 50 Best UK Spas, showcasing the finest spa destinations across the country.
The guide, available via an interactive online platform, and as a special supplement on Sunday, October 6, highlights the growing trend towards wellness and self-care in the UK.
The Dreaming retreat, in the Nant Caethon Valley near Rhayader, offers twice-weekly itineraries featuring everything from yoga and sound baths to silent discos and movie nights.
Judges praised its enchanting “sound healing and stargazing” experiences, noting that guests are sure to leave feeling “thoroughly refreshed.”
The Dreaming offers an escape from the complexity of modern life; connecting people back to the land, to themselves, and to their journeys. From short residential retreats with daily wellness activities to longer retreats with specialist practitioners, The Dreaming delivers a unique, exciting and nourishing menu of activities in keeping with the seasons.
When Ms Church decided to“have a nose” at a property in the Elan Valley, little did she expect Rhydoldog House to offer her an incredible challenge, allowing her to combine several of her passions in the creation of The Dreaming wellbeing retreat.
The grounds of the former home of Laura Ashely boast waterfalls, rocks and caves and, quite simply, an abundance of natural beauty.
The singer could see this as a place to combine the three things she felt very strongly about: climate action, economic equity and wellbeing for all.
Claire Irvin, Head of Travel of The Times and Sunday Times, said: "Our guide celebrates the impressive depth and individuality of the UK’s spa offerings - places where readers can invest in their health and relaxation, from cutting-edge wellness retreats to tranquil countryside escapes.”
