Cheese and wine evenings have returned to Bow Street's Rhydypennau Village Hall for the first time since the Covid pandemic hit.
The event on Saturday, 18 November was organised by the hall committee, friends and volunteers.
A wide selection of cheeses were made available along with red and white wine sourced from France by two of the committee members. As always there were also non-alcoholic drinks available.
The cheese biscuits and condiments were organised by the girls on the committee while the boys were the wine waiters in white shirts and dickie-bow ties.
Entertainment for the evening was provided by five girls from Pontrobert, Powys by the name of Llond Llaw (A Handful). The singers provided a range of songs in both Welsh and English with harp and piano accompaniment.
The evening was generously sponsored by Gwyn and Janet Evans and the hall committee are grateful for their continued support, as well as local businesses who provided items for the evening raffle. The first prize of a hamper was won by Richard and Bethan Hartnup of Bow Street.
This was the first event of its kind since the suspension of the cheese and wine evenings due to Covid restrictions. The hall was full on the evening and all left in good spirit while looking forward to next year's event.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]