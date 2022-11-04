Chef makes it through to quarter final of MasterChef: The Professionals
The Cambrian News would like to say good luck to Barmouth chef Owen Vaughan who has made it through to the quarter finals on MasterChef: The Professionals.
Viewers of the BBC show saw Owen take part in last night’s heat, in which he impressed the judges with his signature fish dish and dessert to make it through to the next round.
Currently head chef at Penmaenuchaf Hotel, Dolgellau, Owen started working at Bwyty Mawddach at 15 before becoming working as a commis, and then junior sous chef at Pale Hall Hotel.
The 24-year-old said it was a dream come true to be taking part in the show.
When asked how he got in to cooking what he loves about it, he said: “I always knew I wanted to cook because I’ve always enjoyed it at home. It’s something that I felt came quite naturally to me. From then it became an obsession. I’d always be looking online, watching cooking programmes and reading cookbooks. I just wanted to learn as much as I could. I was (and still am) obsessed with food.”
He describes his style of cooking “as modern British with influences of different flavours from around the world, such as French, Thai and Spanish”.
Owen said the highlight of his career so far “is definitely becoming a head chef at 23 and retaining two AA Rosettes”.
Commenting on why he wanted to take part in MasterChef: The Professionals, he said: “I’ve always loved and watched the programme over the years. I don’t think I’ve missed a series! So, it’s always been a dream to compete in it myself.”
You can see the first quarter final of the show tonight, on BBC One, at 8pm.
