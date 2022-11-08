Chef makes it through to semi final of TV cooking contest
Barmouth chef Owen Vaughan is looking forward to taking part in the semi final of MasterChef: The Professionals.
The 24-year-old impressed the judges of the BBC show in both the first round and the quarter final to secure a place in the semis.
Father-of-one Owen said after the quarter final that he “was full of emotion” watching the episode, adding that it “means so much to me taking part in this series”.
“I never imagined getting to the semi finals or even through the first round,” he said.
“Raring to go and I’m ready to cook my socks off in the semi’s.”
Viewers of the BBC show saw Owen take part in last Thursday’s heat, in which he impressed the judges with his signature fish dish and dessert to make it through to the next round. He continues to impress the judges last Friday with a two-course meal to secure a place in the semi final.
Currently head chef at Penmaenuchaf Hotel, Dolgellau, Owen started working at Bwyty Mawddach at 15 before becoming working as a commis, and then junior sous chef at Pale Hall Hotel.
The series continues tomorrow night, Wednesday, 9 November, on BBC One at 8pm.
