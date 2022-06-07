Chef visits comp winner

TV chef Chris ‘Flamebaster’ Roberts has been to Meirionnydd to cook up a fantastic feast for the winner of a meaty competition.

The popular Meat the Challenge 2, which invited people to ‘pimp up’ their steak sandwiches, saw more categories and prizes than ever. It also provided the perfect opportunity to showcase the versatility and quality of PGI Welsh Beef.

Launched by Hybu Cig Cymru, the competition offered people the opportunity to enjoy some fantastic food, while also supporting local butchers and farmers following a challenging year.

Chris, who is renowned for his delicious barbecue recipes, treated the overall winner of the Meat the Challenge 2 competition, Iestyn Parry of Golan, near Porthmadog, to a feast of locally-sourced Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef.

Chris, who also judged the competition in its first year, explained why Iestyn’s entry scooped the top prize.

He said: “I was blown away with the entries, but this one in particular was just oozing with everything I look for in a steak sandwich - texture, flavour and character.

“It was big and bold, and I was seriously impressed at how the Welsh produce worked together seamlessly!

“If you could put Wales in a sandwich, that is what I would imagine it would taste like. Phenomenal.

“Iestyn put all this effort into creating this awesome sandwich and now I’m returning the favour.”

Iestyn’s winning entry was for rum soaked Welsh Beef sirloin steak, topped with horseradish and parsley cheddar, dried seaweed in toasted ciabatta.

He said: “When I was told I had won the challenge, I was thrilled.

“It was quite fun creating my masterpiece, but to be honest, you cannot go wrong with Welsh ingredients – they speak for themselves - especially Welsh Beef.

“In my opinion, it’s up there with the best. Why would you spoil a steak sandwich with any old steak?