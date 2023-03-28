A Dolgellau chef is one of 14 to have cooked up a storm for Tŷ Hafan last Saturday, helping to raise more than £1m.
Tom Hine, Penmaenuchaf, and his fellow chefs took over the kitchens of Cornerstone in Cardiff and each cooked four course meals for 140 members of South Wales’ business community to raise vital funds to support Tŷ Hafan’s work with children with life-shortening conditions and their families in Wales.
It is the seventh time the event has taken place since the first Chefs’ Night Out in 2011. This year saw a whopping £265,000 raised on the night, taking the overall total fundraised by Chefs’ Night Out to £1.1m.
The other chefs were Stephen Terry, Abergavenny; Roger Jones, Little Bedwin; Richard Davies, the Cotswolds; David Kelman, Cheltenham; Hywel Jones, near Bath; Hywel Griffith, Oxwich; Fred Clapperton, Saundersfoot; Douglas Balish, Narberth; Tom Simmons, Tom Waters, Grady Atkins and Owen Morgan, all Cardiff; and Carl Cleghorn, near Bristol.
Chefs’ Night Out was the idea of David Loosemore, managing director of Cardiff-based property development company Portabella and his friend, Huw Edwards, head of auctions, for Seel & Co, also of Cardiff. Journalist and presenter John-Paul Davies was host for the evening.
Speaking after the event, David said: “Huw and I are absolutely blown away by the runaway success of Saturday night, thanks to the generosity of our chefs, guests and support team. It’s a life-changing amount of money to raise for such a wonderful cause that is so close to our hearts.”
Rachel Ritter, head of major gifts and partnerships, said: “It was a privilege to witness the incredible generosity and support that we saw at Chefs’ Night Out.
“I can’t begin to describe how hard everyone worked to make the event a success and we cannot thank the chefs enough for what they have done for Tŷ Hafan.
“I also want to offer our appreciation to all of the suppliers and helpers without whom this event would not have been possible.
“And of course, to David and Huw who are superstars and whom we cannot thank enough.”