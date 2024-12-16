Over the 12 Days of Christmas last year (24 December 2023 to 4 January 2024) Childline delivered almost 5,500 counselling sessions to children living across the UK, averaging out at more than 450 a day.
As throughout the rest of the year, problems with mental health and wellbeing is the main reason why children and young people contact Childline.
However, there are also recurring issues and worries arising that are more specific to the festive season including:
· Young people reflecting on the prospect of Christmas without a loved one,
· Being worried about family conflict and adults consuming alcohol,
· Feeling pressure to eat more than normal,
· Concerns about family money worries,
· Feelings of guilt or jealousy about the presents they receive.
One 15-year-old boy from Wales told Childline: “I normally spend Xmas Eve with my uncle, but he passed away earlier this year and it’s really hitting me that I won’t see him.
“I haven’t told anyone how much I’m struggling at the moment as I don’t want to stress anyone out.”
A 16-year-old girl from Wales told a counsellor: “I am feeling guilty about being happy and celebrating Christmas because lately I have been seeing so many bad things happening in places like Palestine or Ukraine.
“It's stupid but I keep saying to myself, 'why do I deserve to be happy when there is so much suffering in the world?' I would love it if you could recommend some ways that I can cope with this guilt because it's overwhelming and making me quite sad.”
Childline bases across the UK, including in Cardiff and Prestatyn in Wales, will be in operation throughout the Christmas period, filled with both full-time staff and volunteers.
Gill Woodcock, a retired Further Education manager and lecturer from Llandudno will be among several volunteers working at the NSPCC’s Childline base in Prestatyn over the Christmas holidays.
Gill, who has been a Childline volunteer for 11 years, said, “I volunteer over Christmas because it can be a very difficult time for children and families especially with the high expectations of the season that they can see all around them on television, social media and so on.
“Christmas can in fact be a hard time for many children and young people.
“For those who have lost loved ones it is a particularly difficult time. Sometimes being out of a routine, feeling isolated or family tensions can be a difficult to cope with, so having someone to talk to, who listens, and doesn’t judge, can make a significant difference.
“For me being a part of Childline’s is very rewarding. It gives me real a purpose and although some calls may not come to a solution, you know you have been there for children, to listen to their concerns.”
Shaun Friel, Childline Director, said: “As always Childline will be here to help the thousands of children and young people across the UK who we expect to contact us by phone and online over the festive period.
“Some concerns will be what we deal with throughout the year, while others are likely to be more specific to Christmas, such as adults drinking too much, family friction and financial pressures.
“Whatever the issue or concern is, we are reminding all children and young people that our trained counsellors will be here to listen and support them on every day of the 12 Days of Christmas and onwards into 2025.”
This Christmas, a child will contact Childline every 45 seconds on average. Help the charity to make sure Childline is ready for every question this festive season by visiting the NSPCC website. Just £4 could help a counsellor answer a call this Christmas.
The Childline service is here for children every day, even on Christmas Day. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or childline.org.uk