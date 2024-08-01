Children from Palestine will visit north Wales.
In collaboration with the Union of Farmers in Palestine, the campaign aims to invite 11 children and three women from the West Bank with ties to agriculture.
The visit will give the children the chance to meet youngsters from Wales through the local Young Farmers Club, and offers them a break from the trauma they endure due to the challenging circumstances of their daily lives.
Richard Hughes, a campaign organiser,, said: “We became acutely aware of the severe difficulties facing farmers in Palestine due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, and decided to offer a respite to children from farming families.
“We have been in contact with Rula Khateeb. She is Press Secretary for the Farmers' Union in Palestine and has connections with the United Nations. Rula was very eager to bring young people here to give them a break from the trauma they experience due to their living conditions.”
Nant Gwrtheyrn is supporting the initiative and will provide accommodation at a reasonable rate. Funds raised will cover accommodation, maintenance, and travel expenses. Any surplus funds will go to Palestinian causes.
During the week of the Eisteddfod, people will be encouraged to contribute to the cause.