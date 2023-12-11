A group of young people from Nefyn have been busy over the past few weeks organising and promoting a special evening at the community hall, where the Welsh language theatre company Mewn Cymeriad performed their Christmas show, Nadolig Ddoe a Heddiw.
The show took the audience on a magical virtual journey with Celyn and the fairy Hen Ben in search of Christmas. The show will appeal to young and old alike.
The pupils worked with Andrew Owen, Gethin Jones and Carys Evans from the Gwynedd Youth Service and Rhian Cadwaladr from the Arts Council of Wales’ Night Out Young Promoters scheme.
“We have been measuring and taking pictures of the Ganolfan and have been talking to the company, “ said 12-year-old Olivia Roberts.
The show took place at the Nefyn Community Centre on 11 December.