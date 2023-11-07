A children's charity has announced it will stop its childcare service in the new year, blaming increased costs for the decision.
Caban Bach in Blaenau Ffestiniog is run by Barnardo's Cymru. The charity announced the news on Facebook by publishing a copy of a letter.
The letter says: “This is such a difficult letter to write for so many reasons and it is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that Barnardo’s have made the decision that they can no longer provide the childcare service at Caban Bach Nursery after 31/3/24. Our aim is to continue to provide a service up until this date.
“This marks the end of an era and is a devastating decision for all of us. Increased costs have made it impossible to continue to provide the childcare service. We have tried to maintain they nursery with substantial deficit for several years always in the hope that we would be able to turn things around but sadly this has not been possible. It is important to note that the Family Support Team will continue to provide support from the Caban Bach Family Centre.
“We understand that this news will come as a huge shock, we are currently working closely with Gwynedd Council to find a solution for future childcare provision.”
The letter ends: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for all the support over the years, it has been a privilege to care for all the amazing children and we are totally devastated that the childcare provided by Barnardo’s has to come to an end.”
According to Barnardo's Caban Bach Family Centre's Facebook page, the centre opened its doors in April 2007. Local celebrity Glyn Wise from Big Brother officially opened the centre on 8 June. The nursery currently opens its doors from 8am until 5.15pm and provides daily Flying Start sessions for children in the area.
It is registered to care for 43 children a day.