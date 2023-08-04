A chinook helicopter that has sat in an Arthog field for more than a week after having to make an emergency landing, is expected to fly away on Friday afternoon.
The RAF Chinook helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in a field next to Arthog Crescent on Thursday, 27 July and has remained there ever since.
Work has been carried out throughout the week to give the aircraft a solid base and to stop it sinking into the turf.
On Friday morning, cranes arrived to lift the 16 ton aircraft and it is expected to fly away later on Friday, according to local eyewitnesses.