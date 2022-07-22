Choir surprise former member with birthday performance at care home

There were tears of joy when a renowned male voice choir paid a surprise visit to a care home to sing to a much-loved former member who lives there.

David Edwards, from the Blaenau Ffestiniog area, had no idea Côr Meibion y Brythoniaid were gathering outside Pendine Park’s Bryn Seiont Newydd when they arrived to wish him happy birthday.

On a bright, sunny afternoon, staff took the former police officer to the centre’s inner quadrangle to meet by more than 20 members of the choir. Conducted by musical director John Eifion Jones, with Elizabeth Ellis at the piano, they sang Happy Birthday to David for his 70th birthday. Tears rolled down David’s cheeks as he recognised so many of the faces singing before him.

Other residents joined in the impromptu concert including Elwyn Williams, also from Blaenau, and who also sang with the choir.

Bryn Seiont Newydd’s musician in residence, Nia Davies Williams, said David, one of the choir’s first tenors, regularly shares fond memories of singing with them.

David Edwards had a surprise performance from Brythoniaid Choir as part of his Birthday celebrations.

“He was a top tenor in this prestigious choir and Emyr Gibson, our creative practitioner, got in touch with John to ask a huge favour as a surprise birthday celebration for David.

“We were super excited when the choir agreed to come along and sing for David as well as another resident, Elwyn Williams, who also used to be in the choir. This was a marvellous occasion for us all.

A wonderful rendition of Men of Harlech was followed by the hymn, Gwahoddiad and You’ll Never Walk Alone. David and Elwyn were both invited to join the choir to sing.

Nia added: “David speaks about the choir almost every day and the choir’s visit was very emotional for him but it’s made his day.

“He had no idea this was being planned. He knew something was happening to celebrate his birthday but it was a total surprise for him to see his friends waiting for him.

“David knew the words to the songs they sang and singing with the choir once again showed the person behind the dementia.”

John said David had been a leading member of the choir for many years.

“It was good to see him once again. He was a very loyal member of the choir and contributed to all aspects of the choir’s activities. The same goes to Elwyn, or Elwyn Postman as he’s known to us in the choir. He continues to phone us regularly to see what we’re up to.

“The number of choristers turning up here today showed the depth of the choir’s community, and while we recognise they cannot be full members of the choir any more they are in the best hands, receiving the very best care.”

Before the choir left, John presented David with a T-shirt bearing the name of the choir.

Among those enjoying the occasion was David’s sister-in-law, Meryl Pugh. She thought the choir’s visit was “wonderful”. “It will be an occasion that will be remembered for a very long time,” she said.

Resident David Edwards enjoying the performance with Nia Davies Williams Artist in residence at Bryn Seiont Newydd.