Christmas may be cancelled in Machynlleth after the news was announced that there would be no high street Christmas lights this year.
Machynlleth Rotary Club has organised decorating the high street with festive lights for years, but this week it was announced that the seasonal decorations would not be going up this year, citing increased costs.
In a public announcement, the organisation said that due to the “unacceptably high cost of installation” quoted by Powys County Council, the lights would be staying in their boxes this year.
The Club wrote in an announcement on 26 November: “Due to the unacceptably high cost of installation proposed by Powys County Council and the failure of several lamp posts to illuminate our decorative units, the Rotary Club of Machynlleth have reluctantly taken the decision not to continue with providing the festive lights at Christmas time.”
Last year, the Club appealed to the town council for assistance after Powys asked the Club for £1,553.08 to install the lights.
According to the Club, the £1.5k price tag was a significant rise on the previous year.
The Christmas lights are owned, serviced and stored by the Club, which raises money to put them up each year from public donations, with the stock having recently been “much improved by Club members” thanks to a local business donation.
In 2024, despite Machynlleth Town Council not being able to offer last-minute financial aid, the lights went up as planned.
Locals expressed sympathy with the Club over the news, calling for Powys to “recognise” the hard work of the Club.
The Christmas tree and decorative lights by the clock tower, arranged and paid for by the town council, will go ahead as planned with a switch-on event on the evening of Saturday 29 November, along with a town-wide late-night shopping event.
In response, a spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “Machynlleth Rotary Club has not approached Powys County Council for a quotation for this year’s installation of Christmas decorations.
“We have been in contact with the Rotary Club regarding the reported failures and advised that, as these assets are managed by the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency, any replacement of timers would require their permission.
“It is important to note that the Rotary Club is not obliged to use Powys County Council for the installation of decorations.
“They are free to appoint any suitably qualified electrical contractor, provided the contractor meets North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency’s criteria and obtains the necessary approvals.
“Powys County Council remains committed to supporting local communities and ensuring that any work carried out on public assets complies with safety and regulatory standards.”
The Rotary Club added that the money collected during the Christmas period via the Club-arranged Santa and his sleigh would go, as always, to “benevolent and charitable causes in the local community”, adding: “[We] hope that this aspect of our activity will continue to receive the most generous support that it has enjoyed for so many years.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.