A Porthmadog newsagent’s bid for a booze licence has prompted concerns over “crime and disorder” and “alcohol-related harm”.
Gwynedd Council has received an application from Robert Christy Mariyampillai, for the well-established newsagents and general store known locally as ‘Pike’s’.
A licensing report said the High Street store would continue with its current operations but wanted to include the provision of selling alcohol off the premises, from 6am-midnight.
The matter is set to come before Gwynedd’s central licensing sub-committee on Monday, 1 December.
The report stated that comments and recommendations had been raised by a ‘local councillor’ over the availability of alcohol throughout the proposed opening hours.
It noted that the comments were in respect of licensing objectives including prevention of crime and disorder, public nuisance and public safety.
The report cites the councillor’s recommendations stating: “It is noted that alcohol is to be sold from 6am in the morning until midnight, seven days a week, and that this may influence drinking levels, drinking patterns, and alcohol-related harm.
“The councillor recommends reducing the hours where it is possible to buy alcohol in the shop in order to reduce the chance of crime and disorder in the town and for the sake of public safety.
“Reducing the hours at which alcohol can be sold would also reduce the chance of public nuisance, and would be a fair compromise.”
The applicant has also recommended measures to meet the licensing objectives.
They include ensuring that all the staff who sell alcohol or supply alcohol to customers will be licensed trained within six weeks of employment and documented.
CCTV would also be provided in the form of a recordable system and will be maintained and will be kept for 31 days with recordings made available to any responsible authorities.
The licensee also proposes ensuring that appropriate fire safety provisions are in place, with clearly marked escape routes to be kept free from obstructions.
The management would also ensure that the customers move away from the premises and not loiter in the area.
The premises would also implement a ‘Challenge 25’ policy, holographic mark IDs passports or approved PASS cards would be accepted, and till prompts would be used for age restricted products.
The committee will decide on the matter at its next meeting.
The report stated: “The recommendation is that the Committee considers the representations and recommendations made to reduce the operating hours’ and makes a decision in accordance with the requirements of the Licensing Act 2003.”
