Machynlleth’s Christmas cheer had a near miss this year after costs to install the high street lights skyrocketed.
This week the Machynlleth Rotary Club asked the town council for help after being given an unexpectedly large quote for installing the high streets' Christmas lights.
The Rotary Club has been responsible for the high street Christmas lights for years, paid for through public street collections.
However the cost has gone up significantly since last year and the club was given a delayed quote of £1,553.08 for the install and removal of Christmas lights from Powys County Council.
At the full council meeting this week, Machynlleth Town Council was unable to help due to budget constraints.
The Rotary Club has since announced the Christmas lights will be put up as planned.
In the council meeting on 25 November, town clerk Nicole Beaumont said: “The Christmas lights are a sore subject.
“The Rotary Club have come to us despondent.
“They received a quote from Powys County Council to install and take down the lights and are querying whether the council would like to help with the cost.”
Councillor Rwth Hughes stated the cost has gone up “substantially” and was a “huge shock” after the quote came in at late notice.
It is not known how much the Club previously paid for the installation.
Cllr Kim Bryan stated Powys has only recently declared that it must do the installation, as opposed to a private contractor.
Mayor Jeremy Paige said in the meeting: “It is something we can consider for the future but it’s not something we have the budget for this year.
“It’s really late to be asking now and we don’t have the money at this late stage.”
The council voted to discuss setting part of next year's annual budget aside for the high street lights installation.
The Rotary Club will be raising money for the lights with their annual ‘Trolley of Goodies’ raffle hosted by Machynlleth’s Co-op Store.
The Christmas tree lights by the clocktower have already been put up by the town council.
The switch-on event for these lights, which are paid for by the town council, will take place as planned this Saturday 30 November.
It is rumoured that Father Christmas himself will be in attendance at the switch-on at 6pm, when there will be music, a disco and Grotto at the White Lion and late-night shopping across town businesses.