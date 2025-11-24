Criccieth Celebrates Christmas with Croeso 'Dolig festival

Croeso 'Dolig 2025 was a very special event with the High Street buzzing with activity on the evening of Thursday, 20 November.
It's a popular night for all the family to be able to enjoy the town's shops which open their doors late to start the annual celebration.
Hundreds of people came together to the Memorial Hall to enjoy Christmas songs performed by Côr Meibion Dwyfor, Ysgol Treferthyr’s Children's Choir, Johnny Jacobson and Lowr-Ann Richards.
The compere for the evening was Bethan Williams Price. The crowd were delighted with a sprinkling of magic brought by Circo Arts, with their Sugar Plum Fairy and Tin Soldier stiltwalkers and Santa. The lights were lit by Bethan with the help of the crowd counting down from 10. Families with young children joined a long queue to visit Santa at Y Maes grotto.
David Meldrum from Meldrum Leisure contributed towards Christmas trees for the town's shops and Clive Lloyd and his Son helped with their installation. The evening was organised by the Croeso 'Dolig committee and the lights and Circo Arts by the Town Council. A number of shops in the town contributed towards raffle prizes drawn on the night.
Cllr. Delyth Lloyd, Chair of Criccieth Town Council said: “Croeso Dolig is a firm favourite festive event in the town to welcome in Christmas. It’s great to see local businesses working together, to make the town a welcoming festive destinations. Locals were encouraged to support local shops and businesses throughout the year as well as enjoying the Croeso Dolig event.”
It's also fantastic to see again this year the creations by Crefftwyr Cricieth - Cricieth Creadigol Creative Criccieth - including the multi-coloured crocheted and knitted Christmas trees decorating the Maes.
Cllr Angela Hughes from the Town Council who also runs the Golden Eagle Gift Shop on the High Street with her family said : "Thanks very much to the Croeso Dolig team, Cricieth Creadigol Creative Criccieth, Ysgol Treferthyr Choir, Côr Meibion Dwyfor, Johnny Jacobson and Lowri-Ann Richards for a full evening of great entertainment! The excitement on the children’s faces said it all as they enjoyed a visit from Circo Arts and Santa Claus. Everyone enjoyed a wonderful welcome to Christmastime, it was magical!”
