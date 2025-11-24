Criccieth Celebrates Christmas with Croeso 'Dolig festival

Cllr Angela Hughes from the Town Council who also runs the Golden Eagle Gift Shop on the High Street with her family said : "Thanks very much to the Croeso Dolig team, Cricieth Creadigol Creative Criccieth, Ysgol Treferthyr Choir, Côr Meibion Dwyfor, Johnny Jacobson and Lowri-Ann Richards for a full evening of great entertainment! The excitement on the children’s faces said it all as they enjoyed a visit from Circo Arts and Santa Claus. Everyone enjoyed a wonderful welcome to Christmastime, it was magical!”