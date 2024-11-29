The community of Llanbadarn, Aberystwyth came together on Thursday night to switch on the Christmas tree lights.
Hairdresser Hayley Revell from H20 in the village switched on the lights at 6pm in a ceremony led by Cllr Gareth Davies. Fellow councillors Linda Keeler and Greaney were also present.
Pupils from St Padarn’s sang Christmas songs by the tree as their proud families looked on.
Father Christmas took time out of his busy schedule to pay a visit to square where he spoke to the children about their Christmas lists and handed out treats. His helpers gave satsumas and warm mince pies to the audience gathered round.