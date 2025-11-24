Aberystwyth will host a festive feast on Saturday as the town prepares to switch on the Christmas lights.
Christmas: Lighting up the Town is being organised by Menter Aberystwyth and will see a host of activities take place throughout the day.
A food and craft market with more than 40 stalls will be erected along Baker Street and at Capel Seion Vestry between 12pm and 7pm, with the road being closed to traffic from 6.30am on Saturday.
There will also be live entertainment along the street between 12pm and 5pm with acts such as Rockin Robins (Rock Project juniors), Reign in Snow (Rock Project seniors), Cor Meibion Aberystwyth, Twmpath Aberystwyth, Iwcadwli, Ninth House, Blue for You, John Alderslade, The Js and The Welfare.
The traditional lantern parade from St Michael’s will begin at 6pm, followed by carols and entertainment at Owain Glyndwr Square, and turning on the tree.
Menter Abersytwyth said: "Thanks much go to all of the volunteers who are part of this event, if you want to get invovled with us, please get in touch.
"Thanks also to Quick Fence Hire for their support, Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club for organising the second stage and entertainment on Owain Glyndwr Square, as well as keeping our Lantern Parade safe.
"Thank you to Aberystwyth Town Council and Aberystwyth University for funding Menter Aberystwyth, to enable us to organise events like this for our communities."
The town's Christmas lights are also expected to be given an upgrade this year.
The town council has approved £5,000 for new icicle crossing lights, in a warm white colour, to replace the existing stock.
This includes additional crossings on Y Porth Bach, Heol y Wig and Y Stryd Newydd as well as Great Darkgate Street, Terrace Road, Pier Street and Eastgate.
The town council is also looking at installing additional decorations along Northgate Street.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.