A TOTAL of 29 Christmas food hampers prepared by members of St Cyngar’s and Madoc Masonic Lodges Porthmadog were distributed this Christmas.
Thanks to the lodges, who received additional financial support from Masons Provincial and Chapter, the hampers were distributed to families in Meirionnydd supported by Barnardo’s Flying Start initiative.
Barnardo’s support workers commented on the appreciation of the families receiving the hampers which are invaluable in these times of high living costs.
This is the third year of the initiative between Porthmadog Masons and Barnardo’s.