A consignment of Christmas puddings have been donated to South Gwynedd Foodbank.
The foodbank took delivery of 100 puddings from self-storage company Lock Stock at their soon to open new site next to Lidl off Porthmadog’s Penamser Road.
South Gwynedd Foodbank chair of the trustees and volunteer, Claire Owen, received the boxes of festive treats and said: “It’s lovely to be able to offer our foodbank customers something seasonal and we’re very grateful to Lock Stock for this generous donation.
“These have been going into the parcels for distribution this week and many will already have been received.
“There were far more than we expected so thank you to Lock Stock for the generous donation.”
The charity, based in Barmouth, has been operating for more than 10 years across a huge, 700 square mile, area of North West Wales and has gone from distributing 400 food parcels a year to over 1,200.
Most of their stock comes from donations which are made to their collection points at supermarkets, chapels, churches and schools and manager Dave Hooper said: “We normally get lots of Christmas puddings but we’ve been a bit short of them this year so it was excellent to receive these from Lock Stock.
“In the meantime we try to keep our website updated with what we need or what’s running low and we often find ourselves short of UHT milk for example.”
Lee Hanson, Lock Stock area manager for north West Wales, said: “We asked the foodbank what they needed and they said they had not had many Christmas puddings this year so we were delighted to provide them with boxes of different sized puds.
“They do a fantastic job covering a huge area and many people don’t realise that hardship and a shortage of food are a reality for people even in a beautiful area like north west Wales.
“We are planning to open a new storage park in Porthmadog and we like to support the community in the places where we are in business whether that’s charities like the South Gwynedd Foodbank or local schools and community groups.”
Lock Stock Porthmadog will be the company’s 26th storage park when it opens in the New Year.
For more on the work of South Gwynedd Foodbank visit southgwynedd.foodbank.org.uk/
Or go to their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/barmouth.foodbank.org.uk
For information about Lock Stock Self Storage call 01745 817178 or go to visit lockstock.biz/