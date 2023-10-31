Although the medieval St Cynllo’s was rebuilt and consecrated in 1875 in the high Victorian style of the established Church (as it was then), much earlier than that in 1795 the Lloyds of Bronwydd had founded the Calvinist Methodist Capel Drindod at Aberbanc while the Tylers of Mount Gernos had contributed towards the building fund of Bwlchygroes Congregational Chapel and given the land on which it was built in 1833.