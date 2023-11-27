A Ponterwyd church was filled with song as parishioners prepare to hold their annual Christmas festival in the coming days.
On Friday evening, 24 November St John the Baptist Church, Ysbyty Cynfyn welcomed members of Choirs for Good from Aberystwyth and Llanidloes.
The church was filled with the most wonderful music with the choir performing many recognisable favourites.
Their joy of singing and performing was evident with their vivacious and skilled conductor Tiffany Evans taking everyone with them throughout their performance.
The guest artist was the young violinist Elenor Nicholas from Aberystwyth.
Elenor is a member of the British Youth Orchestra and locally in the Aberystwyth Philomusica.
Everyone was very touched by her rendition of the third movement from Schindler’s List by John Williams called Remembrance.
Her talent and mastery of the instrument was awe inspiring and everyone wishes her well in her future performances.
Gwyneth Davies, Pontrhydygroes accompanied her on the piano adding yet another appreciated skill to the performance.
The evening was rounded off by sharing refreshments, a cup of tea and socialising with everyone. It was agreed that it had been a most uplifting and happy event.
Churchgoers would like to thank all for making it so.
The proceeds of the evening will be shared between St John’s Church and Wales Air Ambulance.
This year the church is celebrating its 12th Christmas Festival when local churches, chapels, schools and different local organisations will display their varied exhibits.
This year’s theme is Herbs, Fruits and Plants of the Bible.
The chosen charity this year is Women’s Refuge and items from the displays will be donated to the Aberystwyth branch.
Opening times for the week are: Sunday, 3 December, 10.30am, Christingle service with pupils from Mynach and Ponterwyd schools taking part – the church will remain open until 3pm; Wednesday, 6 December, 11am to 3pm; Friday, 8 December, 11am to 3pm; Saturday, 9 December, 11am to 3pm; Sunday, 10 December, 5.30pm, carol service.
A warm welcome along with a cuppa and light refreshments awaits you.
