A former dentist’s surgery has been turned into a church on Porthmadog’s High Street.
New St John’s will be a place of Christian worship as well as a vital community hub, hosting social events to tackle loneliness and local outreach projects such as school uniform exchange.
The original St John's Church was built between 1873 and 1876 on top of a hill overlooking Porthmadog. The architect of the original structure remains unknown, and local tradition suggests it was initially intended to be closer to the town centre. Having become structurally unsafe and difficult to access, it closed in 2023.
The church community identified the former dentist's surgery as a new location because it was accessible and close to town. With New St John’s being at the heart of Porthmadog, the original intention has been now realised.
The Bishop of Bangor and Archbishop of Wales Andrew John, from Aberystwyth, who blessed the new building at a special Sunday service, said: “It's been a wonderfully exciting day because we have blessed a new church for Porthmadog. I’m delighted to see a thriving Christian community gathered together right on the high street.
“In addition to worship each Sunday, all kinds of new things will be happening here. New St John’s will become a space to welcome people in a new way.”
Recognising the challenges of planting a church in a building not traditionally associated with worship, Archbishop Andrew added: “New St John’s is a very different space from what we would associate with a traditional Church building and making the space a spiritual home for worship, and a purposeful Christian community, is going to be an exciting and challenging opportunity for the church community.
“Having spent time with the community here today, seeing their will, their resolve, and their sense of fun, I have every confidence they are going to do just that.”
Speaking at the blessing, Revd Kim Williams, Bro Eifionydd Ministry Area Leaders said: “At New St John’s, we are right in the heart of the community. Our motto is Faith in Action and our words and actions back this up.
“We are opening our doors to anybody who comes in. We have worship, but we also have social times and various outreach projects that we're looking to start soon. Our midweek Open Afternoon event, where we serve tea, cakes and biscuits, is an opportunity for people to come and chat. We also have plans for a uniform swap shop, and a mother and toddler group.
“At New St John’s, we want to be a place of hope and offer people a glimpse of the love of God.”
Sunday worship takes place at 9.30am and you can find New St John’s Church at 76 High Street, Porthmadog.