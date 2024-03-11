The Magic Lantern in Tywyn has added regular new screenings to its schedule.
‘Golden Agers’ is on Thursday afternoons and is often subtitled, though the normal hard of hearing screenings will still take place on Mondays.
Golden Agers screenings are also cheaper if you're over 60 - just £4.
There is also Teen Screen and Little Lanterneer screenings specifically aimed at those age groups.
Aberdyfi Community Council congratulates the cinema for providing these services for all sectors of the community.
Find out more at www.tywyncinema.co.uk.