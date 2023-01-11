Ceredigion Citizens Advice is back in the community for 2023 with pop up Advice To Go sessions.
The free advice sessions have been held in six different communities in the run up to Christmas and are starting the New Year with an event in Beulah village hall on Friday, 13 January from 10am to 2pm.
No appointment is necessary.
The sessions will then be in Llanon on 20 January, Cilgerran on 27 January, Crymych on 3 February, Capel Bangor on 24 February and Cenarth on 3 March.
Advice To Go has been supported by Cynnal y Cardi and funded through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 which is funded by the Welsh Government and the European Union.
Two other advice sessions – one in Cardigan Guildhall on February 10 and the other in Llandysul Family Centre on 17 February – are also being held, funded by Welsh Government and the Mid and South Wales Community Cohesion team.