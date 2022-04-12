Clarach Bay to feature in series
Subscribe newsletter
A PRODUCTION company behind The Great British Bake Off are looking to speak to people who may be planning on holidaying with friends or family at Clarach Bay Holiday Village this summer for a new prime time TV series.
Love Productions have been commissioned by a major broadcaster to make a a series following British people on holiday in the UK this year, provisionally titled The Great British Holiday.
It will be an “uplifting, warm documentary series” that tells the story of families holidaying at Clarach Bay Holiday Village, the company said, adding they were “particularly keen to hear from owners who have been enjoying breaks at Clarach Bay Holiday Village for many years.”
For information and to get involved email [email protected] or call 020 7067 4820 and ask for the Holiday Park team.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |