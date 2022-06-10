Clarion call to protect species

Sophie is a writer and science communicator, and like many of the millennial generation, she’s determined to demand action on climate change. In the book, Sophie describes the trips she took to see 10 of the UK’s rare species first-hand: species that could disappear entirely by 2050 and be forgotten by the end of the century if their habitats continue to decline at their current rate. She also makes the journey a low-carbon one, including travelling the length of Britain on foot, by bicycle, by kayak, and in lots of trains. The book is a clarion call but it is hopeful. She is determined to observe and learn about these species, and talks to experts to explain more about the problems that they face and find out what can be done for the future.