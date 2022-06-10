Clarion call to protect species

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor
Monday 13th June 2022 7:30 am
Sophie Pavelle
The Llyn Peninsula has played a part in the creation of a new book.

For Forget Me Not: Finding the forgotten species of climate-change Britain, Sophie Pavelle visited visits Llyn Peninsula when searching for seagrass as part of her journey across Britain searching for 10 overlooked species affected by climate change.

Sophie’s book saw her visit the Llŷn
Sophie is a writer and science communicator, and like many of the millennial generation, she’s determined to demand action on climate change. In the book, Sophie describes the trips she took to see 10 of the UK’s rare species first-hand: species that could disappear entirely by 2050 and be forgotten by the end of the century if their habitats continue to decline at their current rate. She also makes the journey a low-carbon one, including travelling the length of Britain on foot, by bicycle, by kayak, and in lots of trains. The book is a clarion call but it is hopeful. She is determined to observe and learn about these species, and talks to experts to explain more about the problems that they face and find out what can be done for the future.

Forget Me Not: Finding the forgotten species of climate-change Britain is out now.

