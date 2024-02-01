A MAIN road into Aberystwyth will remain closed until Friday, officials have confirmed.
The A44 between Lovesgrove and Aberystwyth has been closed to traffic since Monday, 29 January.
The Welsh Government, who manage the trunk road, has this afternoon confirmed that the road is scheduled to reopen on Friday.
A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: "The A44 is currently closed between Lovesgrove and Glanyrafon due to a Welsh Water sewer repair.
"It is likely to remain closed until Friday when works are scheduled for completion."