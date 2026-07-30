A Penygroes woman has admitted a slew of charges including theft, assault and being drunk and disorderly.

Kayleigh Turner, of 3 Treddafydd, High Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 28 July.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly in Anglesey on 27 May last year.

She also admitted stealing food and drink worth £33.75 from the Co-op in Penygroes on 2 February.

Turner also pleaded guilty to assaulting Emma Williams and using threatening behaviour, again in Penygroes on 2 February.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Turner will be sentenced at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 24 August.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.